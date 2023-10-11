Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

