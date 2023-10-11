Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

VGM opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $320,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

