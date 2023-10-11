IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 554 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

