iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,775,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

