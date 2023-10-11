iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

