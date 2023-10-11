iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $709.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

