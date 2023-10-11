iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $395.55 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.47.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.