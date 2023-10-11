iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

