iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

