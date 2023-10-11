iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 314,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

