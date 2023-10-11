iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

