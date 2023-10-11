iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 221,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

