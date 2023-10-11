Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 268,198 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $968,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

