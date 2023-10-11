Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,018,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AMETEK by 69.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

