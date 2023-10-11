Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 165,921 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after buying an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after acquiring an additional 485,903 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

