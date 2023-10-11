Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $94,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

