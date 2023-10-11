Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

FERG opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

