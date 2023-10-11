Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $558.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.