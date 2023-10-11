Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.