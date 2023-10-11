Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

