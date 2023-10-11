Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

