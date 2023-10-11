Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.51 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Argus decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

