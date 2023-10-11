Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

