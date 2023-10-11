Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $354,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

RACE opened at $305.21 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

