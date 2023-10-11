Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

