Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 116,086 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

