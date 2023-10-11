Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $20.61 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

