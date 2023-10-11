Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 275,820 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 488.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.33% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,757,000. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.