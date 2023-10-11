Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 31,849 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.7 %

BABA opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

