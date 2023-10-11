Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

AMD opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,447.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

