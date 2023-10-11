Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.