Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

LHX stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

