Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,857 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.25 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.