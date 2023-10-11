Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,832.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,886.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,947.61.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,143.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

