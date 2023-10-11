Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $28.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE TFC opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

