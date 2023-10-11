KeyCorp Comments on Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $7.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.78.

Charter Communications stock opened at $444.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $457.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

