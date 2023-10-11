KeyCorp Weighs in on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

WBD stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,762 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

