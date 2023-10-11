Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

