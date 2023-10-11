KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

