L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Up to $163.89

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.89, but opened at $173.97. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $176.69, with a volume of 370,673 shares.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

