Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

