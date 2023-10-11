Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11,295.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

