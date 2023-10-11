Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of LCID opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

