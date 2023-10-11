Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $10.85

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $10.31. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 5,485 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $543.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

