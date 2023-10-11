Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.