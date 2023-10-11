Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.13 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

