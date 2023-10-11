Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

