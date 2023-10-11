Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.51 and its 200-day moving average is $387.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

