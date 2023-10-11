McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 77.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.92 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.