Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.27 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

